Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2 to nominate candidates to serve on the Grayson County Farm Service Agency Committee.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.
“The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Kay Barton, executive director for FSA in Grayson County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
This year, Grayson County is accepting nominations for LAA 2, which includes all farms west of the following boundary line: beginning at the point where HWY 187 enters Grayson County at its southern border; north with HWY 17 to intersection with HWY 62; west of HWY 62 to intersection with Kefauver Road, at the Millwood Community; north with HWY 54 to intersection with Duff Road; to intersection with HWY 2196 at Duff Community; a line due north across the northern boundary of Grayson County. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.
Producers should contact the Grayson County FSA office to get involved. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1.
— Submitted
