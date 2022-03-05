Grayson County High School DECA finished strong at State, with all competitors event finalists and a majority contingent eligible for Nationals.
Bailey Collins was also named the Kentucky DECA outstanding member of the year.
Taking 1st place were Zoe Coles, Emily Cooley, & Shelby Gary, Sales Project; Jay Brackett & Bailey Collins, Financial Literacy Promotion Project; William Keiran, Financial Consulting; and Colton Glenn, Business Finance Series.
Second place finishes included Isaac Butler, Professional Selling, and Dawson Gorby, Food Marketing Series.
In 3rd place were Kaylee House & Anna Spalding, Marketing Management Team, and Tate Cain & Amelia Hayes, Business Law & Ethics.
Ethan Butler & Logun Joyce were Event Finalists in the Hospitality Services Team category.
