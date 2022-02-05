Grayson County High School DECA made a strong showing at the recent Region 2 competition, with all participating students advancing to State.
16 competitors took first place awards, with one taking second place. In addition, Bailey Collins was named the Outstanding Chapter Member.
Competitive categories and winners include (1st place): Sales Project Team — Emily Cooley, Shelby Gary, & Zoe Coles; Financial Literacy Team — Bailey Collins & Jay Brackett; Marketing Management Team Decision Making — Kaylee House & Anna Spalding; Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making — Luke Milliner & Hayden Bradley; Financial Consulting Professional Selling — Willie Keiran; Business Finance Series — Colton Glenn; Food Marketing Series — Dawson Gorby; Hospitality Services — Ethan Butler & Logun Joyce; Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making — Amelia Hayes & Tate Cain; Professional Selling (2nd place) — Isaac Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.