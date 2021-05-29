Grayson County High School DECA and Leitchfield Tourism are partnering to present a free summer movie series to the community this summer.
Over four Fridays throughout June and July, DECA will present four movies in the Logsdon Valley Park Amphitheatre.
The series will begin next Friday, June 4 with Disney’s Up. The movie will start at 8 p.m., and gates and concessions will open at 7:15 p.m.
The following three movies will operate on the same schedule, and they will be presented as follows:
Disney’s Tangled will be played on Friday, June 18; Disney’s Aladdin (the live-action remake) will be screened on Friday, July 2; and DreamWorks’ The Croods: A New Age will be screened on Friday, July 16.
Entrance to the screening is free, and concessions of popcorn, candy and drinks will be sold. All proceeds from the sale of concessions will assist DECA with competition expenses.
Seating will be available at the screenings, but attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets, according to Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson.
Johnson said that, for the past two years, Leitchfield Tourism has tried to host outdoor movie nights, but determined that a partner was needed for the effort.
Having previously worked with DECA Advisor Brittany Gary during her time as Grayson County Tourism Director, Johnson reached out to her about the possibility of Leitchfield Tourism sponsoring the movie nights with DECA hosting them.
DECA agreed to do so and distributed a questionnaire to the community to determine what movies and dates would be preferable, and the schedule was set.
“They’re the perfect partners for Movie in the Park,” Johnson said of DECA. “I knew if we had the right partner, it would work. Hopefully this will be a success and it can continue.”
According to Johnson, the response to the first four movie screenings will determine whether the series can continue into August and September, as well.
“I would love to see this extended all summer and into the fall,” she said.
