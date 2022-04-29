A new face will join the Grayson County High School leadership team next year when Shawn Decker assumes the role of Assistant Principal.
Decker currently teaches Social Studies at Grayson County Middle School and also serves as Team 5 Leader.
Decker said he is ready for a new challenge and “super excited for this opportunity to serve Grayson County Schools,” but noted it is also bittersweet.
“There is no doubt that it is tough to leave the place that I have called home for the past 18 years,” he said.
He taught Title I Reading for one year before moving into his certified area of Social Studies, where he has shared his passion for the subject over the past 17 years.
As he starts his new role, Decker said his goal is to “do my best to support the staff and students. Also, to help provide a safe and positive learning environment. I am committed to our profession, ready to help empower students, and dedicated to my team.”
GCHS Principal Lacy Cox is excited to soon have Decker on board.
“He brings such a positive energy and enthusiasm to our school and will be great with our students and staff,” she said. “He’s a wonderful addition to our team.”
Decker earned both a Marketing degree and teacher certification from Western Kentucky University and his Master’s and Rank I from the University of the Cumberlands. His certifications are in Social Studies, Mathematics, and K-12 Principalship.
His wife, Amanda, is a 6th-grade math teacher at GCMS, and he has two daughters, Ella, whom will join him next year at GCHS as a freshman, and Kate, whom will be a 5th grader at Lawler Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.