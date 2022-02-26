Kenny Decker, insurance agent for the Grayson County agency of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, has been named 2021 Kentucky Agent of the Year for the largest property and casualty insurance company domiciled in the state.
Decker was also honored as the 2021 Agent of the Year for District Two. The awards were presented during the company’s 67th annual sales conference, held at the Galt House Hotel on Feb. 14.
Both awards measure and recognize an insurance agent’s excellence in overall sales production, satisfactory loss-ratio, service to policyholders and affirmative attitude. The 2021 Kentucky Agent of the Year honor is given to the agent who best exemplifies these qualities across the entire state.
The District Two Agent of the Year award is given to the top agent in a region consisting of agencies in the following 22 counties: Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Simpson, Spencer, Warren and Washington.
Decker was born and raised in Grayson County, where he attended Grayson County High School and now resides with his wife, Tiffany. Together they own and operate a small beef cattle farm. He is an active member of the local chamber of commerce, a founding member of Twin Lakes Professional Referral Group, a member of the Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association and serves on the state board of directors for the Kentucky Limousin Breeders Association. He regularly attends local community events and is an active participant with several nonprofit organizations.
Decker heads the list of a well-established network of nearly 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties. Kentucky Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner’s and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning. For more information about Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com.
— Submitted
