Spring 2020 closures caused delays and rescheduling of many year-end programs. Several new grads were recently able to take — and pass — their CTE End of Program (CTE EOP) assessments.
It was worth the wait, since the certifications provide college credit, articulated through the Grayson County Technology Center’s post-secondary partners.
Earning designations were Stephanie Geary, Animal Science and Environmental Science; Rylie Hayes, Animal Science; Carlie Jenkins, Culinary and Food Services; Hannah Priddy, Environmental Science; Melody Raymond, Administrative Support; and Garrett Smith, Administrative Support.
CTE EOP is an important measure of career and transition readiness. The state-developed assessments are based on specific career pathway standards as identified by Kentucky employers, which also gives these students an edge in the job market.
— Submitted
