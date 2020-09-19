It was announced this week that the Grayson County Detention Center has resumed its public mowing services, albeit in a limited capacity.
Jailer Jason Woosley said during Tuesday’s Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting that the jail is currently operating this program with about half of its usual number of inmates because many have been released by the Department of Corrections.
With that said, Woosley announced that the jail is getting back to mowing, but the work will be slower due to reduced crews; though he hopes the jail will be caught up by the end of the year and return its work crews to 75-80% of their usual capacity in the near future.
Woosley also shared some of the new guidelines jail work crews must follow in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including that no inmate may be in contact with the public.
“We’re slowly getting around to what we always do,” he said.
In other business:
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins wished to thank the community
- and local businesses for their assistance locating an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old who were reported to be taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples, on Thursday, Sept. 10. The children were located safe in Grundy County, Tennessee on Sunday morning, and Maples was taken into custody by police.
- The fiscal court voted to return the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s excess fees of $2,738.21.
- The fiscal court voted to approve a two-year lease renewal to the Unified Prosecutorial System (Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the 46th Judicial Circuit).
The fiscal court entered into executive session to discuss proposed/pending litigation, but no action was taken.
