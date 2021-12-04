It was announced this week that Grayson County residents will, after the first of the year, be required to travel outside the county for all driver’s license, state identification, and driver testing needs.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk Stacie Blain’s office will no longer handle driver testing, licensing, or the issuance of state IDs, including renewals. Blain’s office has never issued REAL ID identification cards.
According to a press release from Blain’s office, when state offices reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, those seeking a license, testing, or renewals will be required to travel to a regional office.
Currently, the offices closest to Grayson County are located in Elizabethtown, at 1055 North Mulberry St.; Bowling Green, at 380 East 8th Ave., Suite 111; and Owensboro, at 2620 Kentucky Hwy. 81.
Renewals may also be completed online at drive.ky.gov or by mail. Blain said she and her staff will be available to assist customers who need to renew by mail, as well.
Grayson County residents whose renewal for their license and/or state ID card will come due within the next six months are eligible to renew now and can still do so at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office prior to Dec. 29, online, or by mail. Currently, CDL renewals must be completed in person, the release states.
The cost of renewals are $20 for a regular driver’s license, $12 for a state ID card, and $48 for a REAL ID card. REAL ID registration lasts eight years as opposed to the standard four years for regular licenses.
According to Blain, the regional offices also process REAL ID cards, which are a more secure form of identification requiring several acceptable documents, such as mail with a physical address, a current license, a certified birth certificate, and a Social Security card. Certified birth certificates may be obtained from the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics, which can be reached by phone at 502-564-4212.
REAL ID cards or another acceptable federal form of identification will be required after May 2023 to gain entry onto a United States military base, a federal building that requires ID, or an airplane.
According to Blain, the regional offices will afford more opportunities for testing for written and driven licensing exams due to a dedicated staff working five days per week. Appointments will be required for testing and can be made through drive.ky.gov.
Anyone who has questions regarding the driver’s licensing or renewal process may contact Blain’s office at 270-259-3040. Blain said her office will always be available to assist with these questions.
