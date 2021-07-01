A Leitchfield man was injured in a dump truck crash Tuesday morning.
Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Leitchfield police and fire departments, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Grayson County EMS responded to a report of a dump truck overturning at Twin Lakes Auto Wash, located at 520 South Main St. in Leitchfield.
According to Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith, prior to the incident, a 1988 Ford Tandem Axle dump truck, which was hauling rock and driven by 55-year-old Daniel Noblett, of Leitchfield, had been traveling south on South Main Street when the vehicle experienced a mechanical issue.
Smith said that, in order to avoid a collision with parked vehicles, Noblett took an evasive action and entered the parking lot of Twin Lakes Auto Wash, where the dump truck came within feet of the car wash’s gas meter before overturning on its driver’s side, spilling rocks across the pavement.
Noblett was transported from the scene by Grayson County EMS to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition to the dump truck, Twin Lakes Auto Wash also sustained damage in the crash, as did a customer’s vehicle that was at the business at the time, Smith said.
