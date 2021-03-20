“I chose to attend this career fair in order to meet with potential employers and see what the organization is about and what opportunities they have available,” Megan Duvall, a senior from Leitchfield, said.
Duvall attended the virtual Spotlight Career Fair promoted by Campbellsville University’s Career Services Feb. 25, and got more than she originally signed up for.
Duvall was one of 13 student’s from Campbellsville to participate in the fair and was later selected as the winner of a $50 gift card from Campbellsville University’s Office of Career Services.
According to Teresa Elmore, director of career services, the career fair is a networking event for those seeking internship and job opportunities or graduate school information.
“I didn’t know what to expect initially with the career fair being online via Zoom, but it was even better than attending in person because I got great one-on-one attention with a potential employer,” Duvall said.
The Spotlight Career Fair is a joint effort of career service professionals in the area to serve students and employers from private colleges in Kentucky and Hanover College in Indiana, all partnering with The Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU).
“I learned that there are many great opportunities that the university has to offer and this Spotlight Career Fair was a great opportunity for students seeking employment and information about employers they are interested in,” Duvall said. “I definitely will be looking for more similar opportunities especially since I will be graduating in May. I think any student who is soon to be graduating or looking for any position to work could definitely benefit from an event such as this one.”
“Career services will provide additional opportunities for individual career specific job fairs in early April for the students of Campbellsville University,” Elmore said.
Duvall will be graduating in May with a degree in business and accounting.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.