“This is for students, parents and friends, CU faculty, staff and coaches. All of you, thank you for coming,” Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president, said at Campbellsville University’s virtual Honors and Awards Day on April 21.
The co-valedictorians for May of 2021 are as follows: Sara Elizabeth Caffee of Central, Kentucky; Megan Marie Duvall, of Leitchfield; Logan Michael Hall, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Noah Elias Henke, of Erfurt, Germany; Ashton Meredith Leet, of Louisville, Kentucky; Evelyn Grace Madill, of Wilmore, Kentucky; Jonathan Nelson McClendon, of Somerset, Kentucky; and Natalie Christine Shadrick, of Paducah, Kentucky.
“The Office of Diversity and Community would like to congratulate all of our 2021 award recipients and thank them for their tireless efforts in addressing issues of equity in an effort to make our community stronger,” Washington said.
Duvall was also recognized by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs, as an Academic Award recipient for Accounting.
The awards ceremony can be viewed on the Campbellsville University Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/95771566295/vid eos/294478205417010.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.