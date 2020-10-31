Early voting numbers continued to rise in Grayson County this week as the country nears General Election Day this coming Tuesday.
According to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis, as of Thursday afternoon, 3,690 early votes had been cast, as the line to vote early in the basement of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse remained steady each day. This marks an increase of more than 1,700 voters from last week and averages to more than 200 early votes cast in Grayson County per day.
Of the around 2,500 absentee ballots mailed out to Grayson County residents, Willis said that around 350 of those had not yet been returned on Thursday.
Absentee ballots that are in the Grayson County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 6 will be counted, Willis said.
Absentee ballots may also be delivered to the county clerk’s office by placing them in the designated drop box on the third floor of the Public Square courthouse.
Willis said her office will count all of the early votes, as well as votes cast on Election Day after polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, after which time those results will be publicly released. Absentee ballot results will be tabulated after the 4 p.m. deadline next Friday and released the next day on Saturday, Nov. 7.
