Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Numerous scholarship opportunities are available, and all students, either new or returning, are encouraged to apply.
Scholarships vary in amount and eligibility criteria. Many are available to all students, while others are available to students of specific academic programs as specified by individual donors.
In addition to ECTC scholarships, the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship provides free tuition to eligible students for academic programs in five high demand career fields: healthcare, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business/IT and construction/trades.
“Whether interested in earning an associate degree or obtaining a certification, we believe that no one should miss out on a college education because of a lack of funds. That’s why ECTC offers a vast number of scholarship opportunities and the lowest tuition in the state,” said Chief Institutional Advancement Officer Megan Stith. “Last year we awarded more than $230,000 in ECTC scholarships to students from all walks of life.”
The priority application deadline is Feb. 28. To view a full listing of available scholarships and apply, visit elizabethtown.kctcs.edu/scholarships. Call 270-706-8698 for more information.
— Submitted
