The Grayson County Alliance’s Empty Bowls fundraiser returned to an in-person event this year and was a resounding success, raising $10,000.
Officials said that, thanks to the Alliance’s purchasing power through Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, each $25 donated will represent 100 meals the Alliance food pantry can provide to those in need.
“We appreciate everyone who showed up for our simple soup supper to bring awareness to the issue of hunger,” said Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress.
For the minimum suggested donation of $25, attendees of the Alliance’s Empty Bowls event, held Monday afternoon in the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall, were served a meal, highlighted by a bowl of soup, and could also select a hand-crafted and/or hand-painted bowl to keep as a reminder of those struggling with food insecurity.
This year’s event saw 341 new bowls donated, and, always a popular feature during the Grayson County Empty Bowls, renowned local artist Larry Elmore’s fifth dragon bowl alone sold for $2,022, all of which will benefit the Alliance, according to Childress.
“It’s the beauty of community,” she said. “That’s what has risen to the top: We may have difficult problems, but, together as a community, we can rise above.”
Alliance officials said they feel the event has reached a “benchmark” where people remember and look forward to it.
As such, Childress said, the event began with 48 sponsors who contributed $4,300 total, which is the most sponsor dollars raised at the start of the event to date.
“The donated food, bowls, and sponsors made a powerful impact in our fight against hunger,” she said. “Special thanks to the GCA volunteers for all their hard work making the event happen, (and) to the GCHS Art Department and GCS Beta clubs for using their time and talents to serve others.”
Officials also wished to recognize the Knights of Columbus for their donation of fresh bread, which was served alongside Monday’s meal.
Those who missed the event are encouraged to watch the Alliance’s social media pages, as officials are working on a plan to offer the remaining bowls for sale online.
For more information about the Grayson County Alliance, visit gc-alliance.com, call 270-259-4000, or email info@gc-alliance.com.
