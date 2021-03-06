Officials announced this week that the fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser raised $4,400 to support the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry.
According to Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress, these funds will help provide food support equivalent to 11,000 meals to local families.
“Approaching fundraising in 2021 continues to be a challenge, but our event team worked hard to think outside of the box and our community stepped up to continue to show us support,” Childress said.
By shifting away from an in-person event this year, the Alliance was able to sell the painted and pottery bowls online, engage individuals and business as sponsors, and had several local restaurants to host donation jars in support of the event, said Childress.
The Alliance also hosted its first social media silent auction for the one-of-a-kind bowl by local artist Larry Elmore, who annually submits a hand painted dragon bowl. This year, he featured COVID-19 being defeated by a mask-wearing dragon.
“GCA is so blessed to have Larry use his talents to help us feed Grayson County,” said Childress.
Officials say they are already looking forward to next year’s Empty Bowls in February 2022, and plan to bring back paint parties, keep elements of the online process, and gather the community for the soup supper.
The Alliance, a 501©3 non-profit, has been serving Grayson County with a food pantry for the past 20 years, and, over the past year, fed an average of 900 families a month.
Childress said that, in Grayson County, one in six individuals struggles to have enough food for a healthy life.
The food pantry depends on donations from the community and grants, and also accepts group and individual volunteers. For more information or to donate, visit gc-alliance.com or contact the GCA office at 270-259-4000 or info@gc-alliance.com.
