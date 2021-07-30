The Grayson County Extension Office still has a few more openings for its Crafting for a Cause class being held this Saturday, July 31 at the Extension Office at 10 a.m.
This 5th Saturday Animal Shelter Project will teach you how to make sleeping mats for the cats at the Leitchfield Animal Shelter in a size and design that will custom fit their cages. Donations of fleece and batting for this project are also being accepted.
This class is one in a series of 5th Saturday Crafting for a Cause sessions hosted by the Grayson County Extension Office and the Grayson County Extension Homemaker’s Cultural Arts Committee.
If you would like to get involved in this great project, make new friends, and spend the morning crafting, call the Extension Office to register at (270) 259-3492. Please bring a yard stick and scissors.
The office is located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.