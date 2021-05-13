Concluding a three-year process, the Grayson County Extension Office has officially set up shop in its newly constructed facility.
Kindra Jones, Grayson County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, said discussions about the construction of a new facility began in 2018 when staff members from the Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service approached their district board and foundation about the need for more space.
At its previous location on Commerce Drive in Leitchfield, the Extension Office had only one classroom/meeting room to share among all its many programs and organizations, but its new facility, located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield, is significantly larger, containing three meeting rooms, a project room, a board room, a demonstration kitchen with four stations, and office space for employees and interns.
“Now we can have more than one program during the day or at night,” Jones said.
Designed by Lexington, Kentucky architecture and engineering firm Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., the new Extension Office facility was completed in late March after about a year of construction.
Extension Office staff moved into the new facility in April and began operating at 100% capacity early last month, with the various organizations sponsored by the Extension Office already taking advantage of it.
According to Jones, the Master Gardener Association of Grayson County, Grayson County Cattlemen’s Association, and 4-H have already held meetings in the new facility.
And not only will the Extension Office now be able to hold more than one program at a time, the additional space and facilities will allow it to expand on the programs it currently offers.
Natalie Taul, Grayson County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences, is planning to have her July Laugh & Learn program be a combination of indoor and outdoor activities.
Additionally, Whitney Carman, Grayson County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources, said that the Extension Office’s larger facility will allow it to host the Grayson County Farmer’s Market on its own campus moving forward, thereby enabling staff to waive the setup fee for vendors.
The farmer’s market will open for its 2021 season on May 29, and, currently, six vendors have committed to selling there. Carman said products available will range from wood items, soaps, eggs, and meat to produce, flowers, and jams and jellies.
“We want people to know that we’re still here to serve the community and do what we did before, but this new building allows us to expand on that,” Carman said. “We encourage people to check us out.”
Tentatively, the Grayson County Extension Office plans to hold a grand opening to unveil its new facility to the public on June 23, but, in the meantime, staff have already begun planning their next major project.
While it most likely will be years down the road, Jones said that, when the William Thomason Byway extension project is completed, the Extension Office plans to construct an outdoor education facility on its Quarry Road campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.