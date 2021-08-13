On Sunday morning at approximately 4:27 a.m., the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 240 block of Blue Bird Road in Falls of Rough to assist Grayson County EMS and the Falls of Rough Volunteer Fire Department with a patient who had called to report breathing problems and chest pain.
The EMS crew advised that the patient was armed and was being uncooperative. Upon Sgt. Jason Luedke’s arrival, he noticed that the man, Dennis Embry, 61, of Falls of Rough, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to a GCSO press release.
Because Embry was being belligerent to the EMS crew and had fraudulently called 9-1-1, Luedke arrested him for harassing communications.
A subsequent search of Embry revealed the presence of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine on his person, and further investigation revealed that Embry was also in possession of a stolen handgun, which enhanced the possession of methamphetamine charge to a Class C felony, the release states.
Embry was ultimately charged with harassing communications; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (enhanced); possession of marijuana (enhanced); and receiving stolen property (firearm). He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Luedke was assisted by the Leitchfield Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.