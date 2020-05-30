Family Allergy & Asthma, a leading allergy and asthma medical practice headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is opening a new location near the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield this Monday.
The office, located at 220 William Thomason Byway, will open on Monday, June 1, and board-certified allergists Mark Corbett, MD, Damon Coyle, MD, and Nathan Richards, MD, will see patients there.
“One of our practice’s missions is to increase access to allergy and asthma care,” said James Sublett, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of the practice. “We chose Leitchfield because we believe there is a demand to bring our specialists to patients who usually have to travel to get this type of care.”
Office Specifics
- The Leitchfield office will initially be open two days per week (Mondays and Wednesdays) for allergy shots and appointments, and is now accepting new patients.
- Opening this office created two part-time positions for the Leitchfield area.
- Family Allergy offers allergy and asthma testing, immunotherapy, food allergy challenges, and more.
COVID-19 Safety Policies:
As a healthcare provider, the office’s patients, doctors, nurses, and staff members are its top priority as it opens to help patients manage their allergic, asthmatic, and immunologic conditions. Policies in place are:
Increased cleanings in exam rooms, shot rooms and waiting room areas.
Founded in 1979 by Drs. James L. Sublett and Stephen J. Pollard, Family Allergy & Asthma is a leading regional allergy practice. The group of 36 board-certified allergists and 16 nurse practitioners now serves 47 offices in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. Family Allergy & Asthma’s mission is to help patients remove the limitations of their allergic and asthmatic conditions. For more information, visit FamilyAllergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.