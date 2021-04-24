The Grayson County Farmer’s Market will look a little different this year at its great new location on 64 Quarry Rd. at the Grayson County Extension Office’s new location!
The new office has plenty of space, is in a beautiful setting, and is very visible from Highway 62. Farmer’s Market vendor fees will be reduced as a result of the move, and will be much more affordable for all producers. We are very excited about the move and the opportunities that it will bring to our sellers.
If you have been interested in selling at the Farmer’s Market, we would like to invite you to attend a planning and informational meeting at the Extension Office on Thursday, April 29 at 5 p.m. There is no commitment or obligation to join the Farmer’s Market by attending the meeting. The meeting purpose is to provide information about the Grayson County Farmer’s Market and the guidelines under which it operates.
The Farmer’s Market isn’t just for fruits and vegetables — there are many other products that can be sold; homemade craft items, honey, eggs, meat, dairy products, baked goods, pickles, preserves, jams and jellies, flowers, herbs and vegetable plants, and homemade products such as soaps, and many other items. Some of these require special training, but we will guide you in the steps to take to get those requirements, so you can have a successful selling experience at the Market.
The Grayson County Farmer’s Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to sell out, which is generally by noon. Sellers may join the Market for the season to sell on both days, one day, or pay a small stall fee for each time they want to set up and sell. There are several flexible choices to meet your needs and schedule.
Please call and let us know that you are coming to the meeting, so that we are sure to have enough hand outs and information for everyone. To register for the meeting, or if you have any questions about the Grayson County Farmer’s Market, call the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting!
