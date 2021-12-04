Grayson County High School FCCLA represented Grayson County well when meeting with Rep. Brett Guthrie and staffers from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office in Washington, D.C. during Capitol Leadership as they advocated for Career and Technical Education, mental health awareness and FCCLA initiatives.
The schedule also included the organization’s National Fall Conference, and all students who attended placed in the Top 15 in the nation in their respective competitive categories. Students that placed Top 3 will receive a scholarship opportunity for Sullivan University, bringing home more than $200,000 in potential scholarships.
1st Place: Toys that Teach, Level 3 — Abby Smith; 1st Place: #TeachFCS, Level 2 — Hollie Hagan; 1st Place: Speak Out for FCCLA, Level 3 — Mary Kerr; 1st Place: Speak Out for FCCLA, Level 2 — Jordan Grant.
2nd Place: Culinary Knife Skills, Level 2 — Bailey Yaden; 3rd Place: Culinary Knife Skills, Level 2 — Maggie Cox; 7th Place: FCCLA Knowledge, Level 2 — Michenna Meredith; 10th Place: Consumer Math, Level 2 — Sydney Lindsey; 12th Place: Education and Training, Level 3 — Allie Dotson.
— Submitted
