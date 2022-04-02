The Grayson County High School FCCLA chapter returned to the stage at this year’s State Conference, the first held in-person since 2019.
In competitive events, Sierra Secora placed 1st in Culinary Math Management, and Isaac Dowell and Natalie Bryant placed 3rd in Hospitality and Tourism Management, earning all three scholarships to Sullivan University.
Abby Smith and Sydney Lindsey placed in the Top 5 of their respective categories. Smith, Lindsey and Mary Kerr earned their Power of One for achievements in personal development. Smith and Kerr also earned State Degrees.
Natalie Bryant was named an Agnes Foster Golden Horizon winner, presented for outstanding leadership.
The GCHS chapter was also well-represented at the state leadership level as sophomore Hollie Hagan was elected 2022-23 Kentucky FCCLA Vice President of Community Service and will promote the state service project, Rae of Sunshine.
Kerr, the current state Vice President of Finance, represented the chapter throughout the conference. Former state officers Gracie Cook and Erika Khan also returned to the event.
GCHS FCCLA was named to the Silver Honor Roll and earned chapter awards for work in Career Connections and Families First national programs.
While there, members also placed an Elvie Shane CD in the time capsule with a photo of chapter officers to be opened in 2045 at the 100-year celebration.
— Submitted
