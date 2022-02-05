A public notice is now available that addresses FEMA’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants in 23 counties in Kentucky for costs to repair and/or replace facilities damaged by the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.
The notice is now posted on FEMA’s Kentucky disaster website at https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4630-ky-public-notice-001; it will also be posted to the Kentucky Emergency Management website.
The public notice describes proposed activities that may affect historic properties and activities and critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.
The president approved a disaster declaration Dec. 12 for the tornadoes.
16 counties were designated eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Ohio, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren. The program provides financial assistance and direct services, including Direct Housing, to disaster-affected eligible individuals and households with uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. Under the Direct Housing program, FEMA must evaluate temporary housing sites and take into consideration all environmental laws and executive orders.
The following 23 counties were designated for the FEMA Public Assistance program: Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Todd and Warren.
Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA reimburses eligible applicants for eligible costs to repair and/or replace publicly owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations that sustained damage in the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes. The program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures.
Under Public Assistance Category A, eligible applicants in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren counties can seek reimbursement for emergency debris removal work.
Under Public Assistance Category B, eligible applicants in Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Todd and Warren counties can seek reimbursement funding for emergency work to protect lives and secure property.
Under Public Assistance Categories C-G, eligible applicants in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren counties can submit projects for permanent work. Additional counties may be designated at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is available statewide.
To obtain information about FEMA’s actions or a specific project, write to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency — Region IV — EHP, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112 or send an email to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Please include in the subject line of the email “DR 4630-KY.”
FEMA is required by law to share the public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through its Public Assistance program and its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
— Submitted
