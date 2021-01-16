A massive fire engulfed the warehouse and a shipping container behind McCubbin’s Furniture & Appliances on Tuesday afternoon.
Numerous local fire departments, as well as the Leitchfield Police Department, Leitchfield Public Works, and Grayson County EMS, responded to McCubbin’s, located at 2400 William Thomason Bwy. in Leitchfield, at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall, individuals had been burning cardboard in close proximity to the warehouse behind McCubbin’s, and the embers from the cardboard filtered to the building, catching it on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters from the Leitchfield, Clarkson, and East Grayson County fire departments battled the blaze for around an hour to get it under control, and, Duvall said, around 18,000 gallons of water were used in the effort.
“It was very gruesome, tiresome,” said Duvall. “It was pretty rough there for a while.”
In addition to first responders, Leitchfield Public Works also responded with a backhoe and a dozer to remove walls in a structure to provide firefighters with easier access to attack the blaze. Additionally, Public Works moved three shipping containers away from the blaze to minimize damages and contain the fire to the storage warehouse and one shipping container.
Duvall said there was also a main transmission line behind the building, so he requested Warren RECC come and shut it off as a precaution. Crews returned later that night and turned the power back on.
This effort prevented the fire from spreading to the McCubbin’s store and showroom, Duvall said.
Firefighters were on the scene for four hours and 15 minutes, before clearing Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
At the end of the night, the 50-by-150-foot storage building and one shipping container, which contained mattresses and new refrigerators that had been delivered the previous day, were lost, according to Duvall.
In a statement posted Tuesday afternoon on the McCubbin’s Furniture & Appliances Facebook page, the store announced the fire and asked patience from customers as it deals with the aftermath.
“Wanted to let everyone know that we had a fire at our warehouse, which is behind the store,” the statement reads. “It is a total loss along with the merchandise that was stored there. No one was hurt and the actual store is not harmed. We will be open tomorrow and just ask that you be patient with us as we work around this. God has richly blessed our life and continues to do so daily, so we thank him for his blessings and his care that everyone is okay.”
Duvall said the controlled burn behind McCubbin’s swiftly became out of control due to its close proximity to the storage warehouse, and he encouraged residents to exercise caution when burning items.
“People need to be aware of their surroundings when they’re burning,” Duvall said.
While officials determined the fire was accidental and suspect no foul play, the Kentucky State Fire Marshal and the Environmental Protection Agency were notified because it occurred at a business and due to runoff from the incident.
