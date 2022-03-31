Numerous fires raged through the Ponderosa area at Nolin Lake, destroying several homes on Wednesday afternoon.
What initially began as one reported structure fire near Ponderosa Boat Dock at around 3 p.m. Wednesday quickly escalated as reports of a propane tank exploding and several more structures catching fire came rolling in.
Details were few at press time Thursday morning, as firefighters were on scene battling the blazes until after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire department personnel from the Anneta, Clarkson, East Grayson, Leitchfield, and Wax fire departments, as well as the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department from neighboring Edmonson County, responded to combat the blazes.
Also assisting on the scene were the Clarkson Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and Grayson County EMS, the latter of which reportedly tended to at least two patients, one of whom suffered a burn to the hand while the other was given oxygen after inhaling smoke.
Seven homes were believed to have been destroyed as a result of Wednesday’s fires, according to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson.
Several other homes sustained damages as well, though they were not ruled total losses. Numerous vehicles were also destroyed, and many fires broke out in wooded areas surrounding the Ponderosa area.
“We’re lucky we didn’t have 30 houses destroyed,” said Henderson, who estimated that there were likely millions of dollars in damages as a result of Wednesday’s fires.
As firefighters worked to combat the blazes, so did many area residents, who sprayed their own properties down with water hoses to help prevent the spread and aided first responders.
After 5 p.m., the Kentucky Division of Forestry and American Red Cross arrived on the scene to provide additional assistance.
As fires raged in the Ponderosa area, another structure fire broke out on Phelps Johnson Road Wednesday afternoon, as did a large grass fire off of Rock Creek Road.
“I’ve been in public service for 35 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Henderson. “This is a perfect example of why everyone needs to support their fire departments and pay their fire dues because this is how these departments are funded.”
Henderson commended all of Grayson County’s fire departments for their efforts Wednesday, as well as the residents of Ponderosa and other-area county fire departments for assisting.
Grayson County News will have updates on the extent of the damages from Wednesday’s fires in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.