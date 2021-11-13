Officials with the city of Leitchfield announced Wednesday that a Comprehensive Hotel Market Feasibility Study has been completed and suggests a new hotel would benefit the community.
The firm hired to complete the feasibility study, Core Distinction Group, LLC, out of Wisconsin, suggests an upper-midscale property between 50 and 60 rooms would make good business sense in Leitchfield.
“This study was a good investment for the community of Leitchfield,” said Ilsa Johnson with the Leitchfield Tourism Commission. “We knew Leitchfield was losing guests to surrounding communities, but we needed to have a third party confirm it. This new hotel will bring back thousands of dollars each month to Leitchfield.”
The economic impact of a new hotel in Leitchfield was also included in the feasibility study identifying the loss in not only lodging revenue but restaurant and alcohol sales due to the lack of lodging in Leitchfield, officials said in a press release.
The study also confirmed suspicions that Leitchfield and the surrounding markets are recovering well after the losses in 2020 due to COVID-19, the release states.
“Prior to commissioning the study, we had interest from national hotel brands but did not have an up-to-date study,” said Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry. “Now we can move forward with putting the hotel project together and bring people back to Leitchfield.”
During the Nov. 1 meeting of the Leitchfield City Council, Embry addressed the study, commissioned by Leitchfield Tourism, saying it cost $10,000.
Embry went on to say that the issue of having only one hotel in Leitchfield has been a prevalent one, particularly among those traveling to the city for sporting events or business functions.
“We need another hotel, and the survey said that we could support a 50- or 60-room hotel,” Embry said, noting that the need for a second hotel does not mean that the Hatfield Inn has not served the city well.
“The Hatfields have been good community partners, and we took this proposition to them first...but they received us well; they were kind and generous,” Embry said, adding that it would be a complement to the good service the Hatfield Inn is already providing the city.
The Comprehensive Hotel Market Feasibility Study included financial projects, suggested amenities, and scale of the hotel. More information about the project can be found at leitchfieldhotel.gr8.com or by contacting Embry at 270-259-4034.
