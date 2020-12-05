During the regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson requested a memorial in honor of the late Magistrate Robby Higdon.
It was a campaign promise by Higdon to improve the safety of Nelson Road. When asked if there was anything he needed, Higdon requested that Henderson make sure the improvements were completed.
Fulkerson made the motion to approve and Tommy Higdon seconded the motion, followed by unanimous approval.
Clarkson’s Nelson Road will be designated “Robby Higdon Memorial Highway.”
In other business, the fiscal court approved:
• Resolution of the affiliation of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center with Owensboro Health, Inc.
