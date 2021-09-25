The Grayson County Fiscal Court voted this week to authorize the Grayson County Detention Center to purchase four new vehicles.
During Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting, Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley first requested approval to purchase two new road crew trucks on government contract at a cost of $31,155 each.
The court voted to permit Woosley to do so, and, he said, these two vehicles will be purchased through the jail’s commissary fund.
Woosley then requested approval to purchase two new transport vans on government contract for the detention center at a cost of $30,780 each.
The fiscal court also voted to authorize this purchase, the funding for which will come from the general jail fund.
In other business, the fiscal court voted to accept the 2021 tax rates set by the Grayson County Board of Education, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, Caney Creek Watershed Conservancy District, and Grayson County Health Department, all of which, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said, will remain the same as they were last year.
