The Grayson County Alliance this week announced the January pick-up days for the Grayson County Food Pantry.
Everyone picking up food from the food pantry will be required to make an appointment by calling 270-259-4000. New clients of the food pantry may apply over the phone, as well.
Appointment days for pick-up will be on three Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.; two Wednesdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.; and three Thursdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in January, starting in the second full week of the month.
Days will be as follows: Jan. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, and 28.
In order to pick up food, clients should arrive five to 10 minutes prior to their appointment, park in the front of the food pantry or in the gravel at the end of the building, and enter through the food pantry doors at their appointment time. The food pantry asks that only one person per family come inside the facility to pick up food.
Clients must bring proof of address or a permission slip if picking up for someone else and that person’s proof of address. Masks are requested. If a client is feeling sick, he or she is asked to reschedule.
Additionally, on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., the food pantry will operate a bread-only drive-thru, which will be open to anyone in Grayson County.
