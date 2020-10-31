After being formally sentenced in September, a former Grayson County High School teacher reported to the Grayson County Detention Center earlier this month to begin serving his sentence for sexually abusing a student.
65-year-old Roger Williams, of Clarkson, this summer accepted a plea deal in exchange for lesser charges and a lighter sentence related to his May 2018 arrest for sexually abusing a then-17-year-old female student.
Williams was originally arrested on the charges of first-degree sexual abuse and possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor following his abuse of the student from April 2018 through May 2018.
He would later be indicted on the charges of promoting a sexual performance by a minor; possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
Prosecution of the case was turned over to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, and a special judge was appointed.
In February of this year, Barbara Whaley, assistant Attorney General from the Office of Special Prosecutions, offered a plea deal to Williams, which he accepted on June 1.
The deal amended the charge of promoting a sexual performance by a minor to unlawful transaction with a minor under 18 — illegal sexual activity and the two counts of first-degree sexual abuse to third-degree sexual abuse.
Prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years for the amended charge of unlawful transaction with a minor under 18 — illegal sexual activity; one year for the charge of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor to run consecutively to the first charge; and two separate 90-day sentences for the two counts of third-degree sexual abuse to run concurrently with the other two charges for a total of six years served.
However, prosecutors recommended probating this sentence for five years on the conditions that Williams serve an alternative sentence of eight months in jail within one year of sentencing in no less than 30-day increments; complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program by an approved provider within 30 days of his completion of the eight months in jail; have no contact with the victim; have no contact with juveniles with the exception of church group activities where other adults are present; not teach in any venue or setting; and register as a sex offender.
In total, Williams will serve 240 days, two of which were awarded to him as custody credit, in the Grayson County Detention Center. These will be served over four stints, the first of which began on Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 20; the second of which will be from Jan. 1, 2021-March 5, 2021; the third of which will be from March 22, 2021-May 25, 2021; and the last of which will be from June 1, 2021-Aug. 1, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs, fines and fees totaling $1,165.
Roger Williams was represented by Bowling Green, Kentucky attorney Dennie Hardin. Special Judge Jay Wethington presided over the case.
