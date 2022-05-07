The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry has announced that the Fowler Boyz and Friends band will be performing at the Opry’s next show on Friday, May 20 at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the old judicial building in Leitchfield next to the Grayson County Health Department.
Admission is free. Please use the back door to enter the building.
The Fowler Boyz and Friends band features brothers Jerry, Mike, and William Fowler, along with friends Vernie Barnes and Eldon Strange. Most of the members are from Elizabethtown and Louisville. The group is easily recognized by their trademark outfits of bib overalls and white shirts. The band performs a variety of old time, bluegrass, and gospel music.
Also performing on the same show will be the Hickory Grove band of Leitchfield and the Into the Blue band of Hardinsburg.
— Submitted
