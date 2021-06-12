The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry welcomes the Fowler Boyz and Friends String Band to its monthly bluegrass music show to be held on Saturday, June 19 at 6 p.m. in the old judicial building on the third floor, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.
Please use the back entrance of the building and access either the elevator or stairway. Plenty of free parking is available on all sides of the building, including handicapped parking. Admission is free to the public.
The Fowler Boyz and Friends String Band is composed of musicians with ties to Hardin County. The group performs a variety of old-time music and bluegrass music. Band members include Jerry Fowler on bass, Mike Fowler on banjo, William Fowler on dobro, Vernie Barnes on guitar, and Eldon Strange on mandolin. The band is easily recognized by their trademark outfits: coveralls and white shirts.
Also performing on this upcoming show will be the Bluegrass Opry’s host band, Hickory Grove, of Leitchfield, and also the Honeysuckle Ridge band, which includes members from Grayson and surrounding counties.
For more information, view the Facebook page of Grayson County Bluegrass Opry.
— Submitted
