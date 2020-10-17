The Friends of Nolin Lake Brier Creek Trail-A-Thon is a virtual four-mile trail race, hiking event, mountain bike cross country time trial and mountain bike enduro time trial hosted to raise money for trail improvements on the Brier Creek Trail system.
Times for the run and MTB events will be submitted via a Strava screenshot. The run, hike and kids run events may be done at the location of your choosing with bonus swag to individuals who complete these events at the Brier Creek Trail.
Course maps can be found here:
There is a base fee of $35 for participation (excluding the kids run). For each additional event you participate in, there is a $10 fee. The Kids Fun Run is $15.
The fundraising goal for this project is $15,000. All proceeds from the Brier Creek Trail-A-Thon will help build the final phase of the trail system, known as Phase 4.
This phase of construction will provide a trail connection that travels below the waterfall and then out toward the point loop creating a quicker trip out and back and allow users to spend more time riding, running, and hiking close to the water. This will ultimately make Brier Creek Trail safer for all users, allow for more beginner cyclists to use the trail, and better facilitate race events. This trail work has been designed and flagged by a professional trail builder.
Brier Creek Trail was built and is maintained through a partnership between The Southwest Kentucky Mountain Bike Association, Nolin Lake State Park, Friends of Nolin Lake, and the US Army Corps of Engineers. Throughout the years, businesses and individuals have contributed their time and finances to sustain this effort. This event is a fundraiser to improve Brier Creek Trail.
We encourage you to donate to support this work. Brier Creek Trail is a world-class facility with regional visibility. More information on the trail can be found here: http://kymba.org/bowlinggreen/kentucky-trails/nolin-river-lake-bri er-creek.
Sign up for the 2nd Annual [Virtu al] Brier Creek Trail-A-Thon here: http://ow.ly/lMJ550BFsGy.
