As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, and crude oil prices continue to soar, drivers across the U.S. are seeing local gas prices rise to heights not seen in nearly 14 years.
By mid-week, the price of gasoline had reached $3.99 per gallon at multiple locations in Grayson County.
According to AAA East Central’s weekly West Central Kentucky gas price report, as of Monday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.06, 45 cents more than the week prior, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
The report states that the national average has not been this high since July 2008.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 barrels to 246 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose from 8.66 million barrels per day to 8.74 million barrels per day.
The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices, but increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher, as well.
Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, AAA’s report states.
To improve vehicle gas mileage, AAA recommends drivers:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit;
- Reduce trips and lighten loads;
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration;
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine;
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early to allow the car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake;
- Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel (except when driving on wet roads);
- Take advantage of fuel savings programs;
- Keep tires properly inflated;
- Maintain the vehicle according to the manufacturer’s recommendations; and
- Make all necessary repairs.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
