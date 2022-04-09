Gatton Academy graduate Chloe Lindsey (Grayson County High School, 2018) recently had articles, “Pharmacists Play Role in Preventing DUIDs,” published in the Pharmacy Times, and “Internet Pharmacies,” published in The Kentucky Pharmacist.
Lindsey wrote the articles during her time studying with Dr. Joseph L. Fink III in an Independent Problems in Pharmacy course. The articles highlighted the different roles a pharmacist can play in the community and with their patients.
Lindsey is studying to become a pharmacist at the University of Kentucky.
“I participated in chemistry research my senior year of Gatton, under mentor Dr. Kevin Williams, synthesizing analogs of Carboplatin compounds, an anti-cancer drug,” she said. “While I loved working in the lab and using the NMR, I was also very interested in the pharmacology of the compounds and how they work. When telling this to my mentor, he suggested I look into pharmacy. At that point, UK Pharmacy School was the dream for me. I knew applying less than one semester after officially graduating high school was a longshot but felt Gatton had prepared me for the challenge and rigor. To my surprise, I was conditionally accepted into UK College of Pharmacy, PharmD Class of 2023 in October 2018.
“My personal favorite outcome of Gatton was meeting Dillon Tate. My Computational Problem-Solving partner (a required course for all Gatton students which teaches how to code in Mathematica, problem solving skills, and algorithmic thinking) is now my fiancé, and we plan on getting married this May.”
