While Kentucky’s primary election was held Tuesday, Kentuckians will have to wait a few more days before learning the final, official results.
The state has given Kentucky counties the option to wait until Tuesday, June 30 to release their final election results, and Grayson County, among others, has opted to do so.
Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis said her office will release final election results at 10 a.m. this coming Tuesday.
In an email, Willis said her office had mailed out 5,001 ballots, with 4,222 having been returned and scanned in as of Wednesday; however, Willis noted that her office would continue to accept ballots as long as they were postmarked by June 23.
797 voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield, Grayson County’s only Election Day polling place, and 447 voters cast ballots using the walk-in absentee voting machine in the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse during the absentee voting period, according to Willis.
Grayson County has 18,369 registered voters, marking around 30% voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary.
In a statement, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams called Tuesday’s primary election a success.
“While all eyes were on Kentucky today, we offered the nation a model for success in conducting an election during a pandemic,” Adams said. “I’m proud of Kentuckians for exercising their rights, and proud of the bipartisan coalition who worked with me — the Governor, State Board of Elections, county clerks, and poll workers — to make this election both successful and safe.”
To see Grayson County’s results from Tuesday’s primary election, visit gcnewsgazette.com next week or read next week’s edition of The Grayson County News- Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.