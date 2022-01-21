The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) recently approved $775,000 for four agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
Four Beginning Farmer loans totaling $775,000 were approved, and three of them were approved for recipients in Grayson County.
The three recipients in Grayson County will receive $135,000, $250,000, and $140,000, respectively. The fourth loan recipient is located in Mercer County and will receive $250,000.
The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation.
Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
For more information on the programs offered by the KAFC, contact Ali Hulett, loan programs manager, at 502-782-1760 or email kafc@ky.gov.
