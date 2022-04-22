Grayson County will receive $29,230,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects, according to a press release from the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Last Friday’s announcement came the day after lawmakers adjourned a legislative session that resulted in a state spending plan containing “significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water, and broadband.”
“This funding will improve the lives of every citizen in Grayson County,” said state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18). “Our roads are in dire need of improvements, and the funding the county will receive will address both small and large issues. We wanted to ensure that you can drive down the highway without having to worry about safety issues. Our lives depend on safe and up-to-date infrastructure, HB 242 addresses exactly this and it allocates necessary funds for the improvement of our hard infrastructure.”
The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.
The Grayson County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:
• $5,250,000 for the improvement of US 62 east of Beehive Curve to KY224
• $10,500,000 for the extension of the William Thomason Byway
• $4,510,000 for a bridge project on KY-259 at Rough River
• $880,000 for a bridge protect on KY-79 at Rough River Lake
• $1,650,000 to address the condition of the Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway from mile point 114.8 to 116.949
• $2,000,000 to address connectivity, mobility, and safety concerns on the west side of Leitchfield from KY 54 to the northern intersection of KY 259 and KY 3155
• $3,290,000 to address safety, geometric deficiencies, and maintenance issues along KY 569 from Bear Creek Road to the northern intersection of Bloomington Rd South of Leitchfield
• $1,150,000 to address safety and turn movements along Wallace Avenue in Leitchfield from the Intersection with East Carroll Gibson Boulevard to the William Thomason Byway
“Each one of these projects is a look towards the future,” Heavrin said. “We are improving bridges, highways, guardrails, and so much more. The $10.5 million going to the extension of the William Thomas Byway will ensure that there is more access to safe roads and improving the way people travel through and out of Leitchfield. With the improvements to US 62 east, the Wendell H. Ford Western KY Parkway, and KY 54, people can drive knowing that their roads are easily accessible and safe to use.”
In addition to HB 242, lawmakers also crafted a two-year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 54 general aviation airports.
“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar, and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne said. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Rep. Samara Heavrin for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”
For further information about this legislation or any other actions taken by the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov.
