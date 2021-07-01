The Grayson County Center for Women’s Ministries (GCCWM) presented its donation of flower vase arrangements on June 30 to the Grayson County Senior Center for its reopening July 6.
The flower vases were crafted from salt shakers by GCCWM volunteers who gathered June 19 at the Lilac Road location for a volunteer reunion. GCCWM volunteer Denise Barrett organized the activity and donation to show the group’s support of the Senior Center’s reopening and help welcome seniors coming back to its facility.
Although the free meals served by the Senior Center have to conform with the program’s nutritional guidelines and menus are designed to monitor salt content, GCCWM volunteers hope seniors returning to dine-in services there will find humor in the salt shaker vases. Painting various designs and making floral arrangements added to cheery dispositions as GCCWM volunteers reunited at their location for the first time since last year. Gifting the craft to the Senior Center for its reopening day will now brighten tables and its visitors for days to come. Furthermore, the donation demonstrates Grayson County’s community spirit as local organizations and businesses continue to assist each other.
The Grayson County Senior Center will be open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning July 6. The dine-in service times will be 11:30 a.m. to noon and drive-thru meals will remain available upon reopening date from noon to 12:30 p.m. The congregate meal program offers free meals for those 60 and older, the spouse of someone 60 or older, a disabled son or daughter who lives with a person age 60 or older, a disabled resident who lives in a housing complex where a senior center is located or a volunteer who provides any services at the center. For more information on the Grayson County Senior Center, call 270-259-4885.
GCCWM offers many free Christ-focused support groups to female residents of Grayson County and its surrounding counties including grief share, Bible studies, peer counseling by appointment and training courses for personal development. GCCWM also sponsors the SHE TEEN clubs in collaboration with the Grayson County middle and high schools. A weekly prayer and short devotional hour-long service remains open to women of all Christian denominations Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at 2244 Lilac Rd. in Leitchfield via the lower-level entry door. Small group schedules are made available on Facebook or upon request. For more information on GCCWM, visit cwm hope.org or call/text (270)230-9925.
— Submitted
