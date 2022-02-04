The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) announced Tuesday that it will cease calling patients who test positive for COVID-19 for initial check-ins beginning Monday, Feb. 7.
“Due to critical spread of COVID-19, GCHD is joining the majority of local health departments across the state in adjusting COVID-19 tracing,” officials said in a press release. “We are making these adjustments due to recommendations from public health officials. Calling all positives is no longer feasible due to the high number of cases.”
Patients who utilize Bluewater Diagnostic testing at the Grayson County Fairgrounds will still be contacted after testing positive; however, patients who test positive for COVID-19 at a local medical provider’s office/urgent care should receive instructions upon discharge regarding isolation.
Additionally, work releases must come from the provider’s office, the press release states.
Those exposed to COVID-19 who have not tested positive for the virus should follow instructions listed on kycovid.ky.gov or cdc.gov.
“The local health department will remain available for those who wish to ask questions about isolation or quarantine; however, for the majority of positives/exposed cases, we will not be doing initial calls/check-ins,” officials said.
Grayson County residents may now visit myhealthdepartment.org and click on the “I’ve Tested Positive For COVID-19/Been Exposed” link to utilize an isolation calculator and/or view basic information about isolation and quarantine.
On Wednesday, the GCHD reported 856 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 16 of those patients hospitalized; though the health department noted that its reported numbers do not depict data related to COVID-19 home test kits.
Also, as of Wednesday, Grayson County has had 7,603 total cases of the virus since March 2020, with 115 individuals verified to have died as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.