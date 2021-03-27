The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has announced it will expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility into Phase 2 demographics starting next week.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, the GCHD announced that, effective Monday, March 29, it will open vaccine eligibility to all Grayson County residents ages 40 and up.
Health department officials noted that this expanded eligibility announcement only applies to the GCHD, and encouraged those seeking to be vaccinated elsewhere to contact the provider to determine eligibility requirements.
The GCHD will begin making appointments for those in Phase 2 starting Monday. The health department can be reached at 270-259-3141.
In the GCHD’s final COVID-19 update prior to press time, it was announced that 31 individuals were isolated with active cases of the virus.
To date, 2,051 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grayson County, with 1,967 individuals’ having recovered. The county’s COVID-19-related death toll sat at 53 as of Thursday.
