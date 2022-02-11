In an effort to educate the community on its services, the Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has released its Community Impact Report for 2021.
An initiative of Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton, the Community Impact Report breaks down participation in the GCHD’s various programs, as well as the total number of services provided through the department’s clinic.
Despite not releasing a Community Impact Report for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCHD has not slowed down. In total, the health department’s clinic tallied 17,424 acts of service in 2021.
“We grew during the pandemic,” Horton said.
Horton cited the Grayson County HANDS program (a voluntary home visiting program for parents), which increased its number of family participants to 70 active families and 115 enrolled families last year, as well as the Environmental program, which, he said, had one of its busiest years in 2021 with the “building boom.”
The Environmental program conducted 1,805 inspections and 273 site evaluations, and issued 245 permits, according to the report.
The GCHD Health Academy also expanded, as officials began offering free booster seats to families as well as car seats.
In 2021, the health department provided 107 booster seats, 75 car seats, and 108 cribs to families through its Health Academy.
Additionally, the health department vaccinated over 10,000 people in total (this includes all vaccinations and demographics), and tested over 2,500 people for COVID-19 at no cost in 2021, Horton said.
The GCHD has also worked to increase collaboration with its community partners.
Horton said the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for the GCHD to rebuild and strengthen relationships with community partners, and, in 2021, the health department collaborated with Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, Grayson County Schools, the Grayson County Alliance, local law enforcement, the Centre on Main, the Leitchfield Animal Shelter, and the Grayson County Public Library, among many others.
Lastly, as part of the state’s push for local health departments to transform the way they offer services — specifically, by reducing the number of services they provide than can be received elsewhere, thereby cutting costs — GCHD in 2021 further implemented its Community Bridge program.
Through the Community Bridge, the health department has offered rental spaces in the downstairs portion of its building at low rates to attract a hub of services that GCHD does not offer, such as counseling services, physical therapy, domestic violence and sexual violence assistance, hearing assistance, and free HIV/Hepatitis C testing.
“All that aligns with Public Health Transformation,” Horton said. “If we don’t do it, don’t create it — refer to places that do.”
Moving forward, the health department will work to gauge to the community’s public health priorities through a Community Health Needs Assessment.
To view the GCHD’s 2021 Community Impact Report in full, visit graysonhealthcenter.org/impact.
