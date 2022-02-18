The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) announced Monday that it will no longer release local data related to COVID-19.
In an email, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton said the GCHD will, moving forward, refer community members to kycovid.ky.gov for data.
“COVID-19 home test kits have impacted the reliability of data to the point that, on a local level, it seems more confusing than helpful to release data,” said Horton.
The announcement follows the health department’s recent changes to its contact tracing protocols, through which it will no longer call all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 for initial check-ins due to the high number of recent cases.
As of this week, Grayson County remained in line with the majority of Kentucky counties with a red designation (a rate of over 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals), and more than 7,600 cases of the virus have been reported locally since the start of the pandemic.
For information about COVID-19 vaccines, isolation/quarantine requirements, and/or testing, visit graysonhealthcenter.org/virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.