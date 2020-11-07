Grayson County’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 reached a fever pitch this week.
The Grayson County Health Department reported on Thursday that Grayson County currently has 100 residents isolated with active cases of the virus and more than 600 individuals quarantined after coming into contact with individuals who have tested positive.
“We cannot stress enough the importance of avoiding large gatherings, wearing your mask, frequent hand washing, and social distancing,” health department officials said.
The health department also reported Thursday evening that two more Grayson County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Officials said that all deaths are reviewed by the state for confirmation, and, currently, Grayson County has 20 deaths, four of which are under review.
In a Facebook post addressed to the community, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said that the health department is “struggling to keep up with all of the cases of COVID-19.”
Embry said the department has brought on five new contact tracers/disease investigators to assist; however, the rapid spread is making it more difficult to reach contacts of positive cases in a timely manner.
“We are working diligently to serve the community during the pandemic,” Embry said. “Please note that our services risk delay as we become more overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. This may include our ability to answer phones, schedule appointments, etc. Your patience and understanding is appreciated.”
Since the start of the pandemic, 649 cases have been reported in Grayson County. To date, 531 of those patients have recovered and been released from their isolation orders.
