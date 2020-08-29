As of this week, the Grayson County Health Department began releasing local updates related to COVID-19 directly to the media, as opposed to on its social media pages, in response to threats and harassment toward its employees.
In a letter released Thursday, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry explained this decision:
Dear Residents of Grayson County,
First of all, I would like to thank the majority of the county for the support we have received as we try to do our jobs at the health department during a pandemic. We are all trying to get back to normal; it has been our desire since day one to help the county through this pandemic. My staff and I have received so many compliments — and we are truly grateful for those kind comments.
Unfortunately, not all of the feedback and comments that we have received have been positive. We understand that not everyone will agree with us — and that’s fine. However, some of the negative comments we have received have been life threatening, personal attacks, as well as harassment. For these reasons, and for the safety and mental health of our staff, and for staff members’ families that see and read such threats online, we decided to stop updating our social media accounts as it relates to COVID-19 data and general information.
We understand that some members of the community do not agree with this decision. However, let me reassure the community that data will still be released weekly through local media outlets. Our first media notification went out this past Monday. Additionally, effective 8/27/2020, COVID-19 data will be posted on our website at www.graysonhealthcenter.org.
We will continue to do our best to serve the community. Again, the majority of the community has offered support. Grayson County is a wonderful county to call home — and we thank the community for the opportunity to serve.
In Service,
W. Joshua Embry
Public Health Director I
As of Friday morning, Grayson County has had confirmed 254 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That number includes the 14 new cases reported this week.
Of those 254 cases, 210 have recovered and been released from quarantine, while 28 are currently in isolation and two are hospitalized.
One of the hospitalized patients is currently in a critical care unit, according to Embry.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 11.
For the latest updates related to COVID-19 in Grayson County, stay tuned to The Grayson County News-Gazette‘s Facebook page and website, gcnewsgazette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.