The Grayson County Health Department (GCHD) has announced that it will open COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all county residents and employees ages 18 and older later this month.
In an email, Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry said the GCHD, under the guidance of federal and state government, will open vaccinations to all Grayson County residents and employees over the age of 18 beginning April 14.
While Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week that, by April 12, all Kentuckians ages 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated, currently only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals under the age of 18.
According to Embry, the GCHD has received only the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which is why its minimum age requirement will be 18. Sites that offer the Pfizer vaccine will be permitted to administer vaccinations to Kentuckians ages 16 and older by April 12.
Embry asked residents to keep in mind that the health department will not begin accepting appointments for anyone outside of vaccination phases 1A-2 until April 14.
He also said that other vaccination sites (such as hospitals and pharmacies) may not be on the same vaccination phase as the GCHD, and encouraged residents to call those sites for more information.
As of Monday, according to Beshear, 40% of Kentucky adults had received at least their first dose of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines.
This percentage equates to more than 1.3 million Kentucky residents.
“We’ve now vaccinated about 40% of Kentucky adults — a really exciting milestone,” Beshear said in a statement. “We also believe we’ve vaccinated about 70% of Kentuckians who are age 70 and up.”
