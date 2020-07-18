The Grayson County Health Department this week announced that it will receive a $150,000 grant to expand COVID-19 testing in Grayson County.
According to Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry, the Grayson County Health Department will be one of 16 in Kentucky to receive state grant funding for this purpose.
Embry said the health department expects to receive the funding later this year or in early 2021, and it will be used in two phases.
The first phase will be a collaboration with the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry through which health department representatives will offer COVID-19 testing to food pantry clients as they go through the line, even if these clients are asymptomatic.
Embry said the health department hopes that, by doing so, it will be able to provide testing to a more rural population, as well as people who may not have access to traditional testing options.
This will consist of the standard nasal test, with specimens being sent to a laboratory and results being received a number of days later.
Embry notes that these tests will be conducted on a volunteer basis, and no one will be denied service by the food pantry should he or she decline to be tested.
The second phase will consist of “rapid testing,” through which the health department may take a specimen and garner results within a matter of minutes, using a device known as Abbott ID NOW.
After grant funding has been made available, the health department hopes to purchase two of these machines.
According to Embry, having access to more immediate COVID-19 test results will help schools and businesses remain open, as well as help long-term care facilities and the local jail monitor the health of those in their care.
“This is significant for Grayson County because it is going to allow us to expand testing tremendously, once both phases are completed,” Embry said, of the grant.
For more information about COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter. org.
