The Grayson County High School Academic Team found much success in the recent District 12 Governor’s Cup competition.
The following individuals and teams will be advancing to the Governor’s Cup Regional competition on Monday, Feb. 8 (FPS) and Saturday, Feb. 13 (written assessment).
The Future Problem Solving team took 1st place, besting Ohio and McLean counties. The FPS team members include Amanda Fulp (grade 12), Samantha Wendt (grade 11), Haley Hart (grade 11), Bahaa El Masri (grade 11), and Sarah Kiper (grade 12). The FPS team is coached by Ellen Thomas.
In Arts & Humanities: Amanda Fulp (grade 12) was runner-up, and Gabriel Secora (grade 9) placed 5th.
In Mathematics: Amedeus Thacker (grade 12) placed 5th.
In Social Studies: Coleman Bryant (grade 9) placed 3rd.
GCHS Academic Team members include Coleman Bryant (grade 9), Bahaa El Masri (grade 11), Amanda Fulp (grade 12), Haley Hart (grade 11), Sarah Kiper (grade 12), Cadence Meyers (grade 9), Gabriel Secora (grade 9), Sierra Secora (grade 10), Amedeus Thacker (grade 10), and Samantha Wendt (grade 11). The team is coached by Bill Newsome, Erina Duvall, Priscilla Gordeuk, Adam Spinks, and Ellen Thomas.
— Submitted
