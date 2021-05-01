As the number of individuals vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to rise, Kentucky has begun taking steps to return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy, and that has extended to Grayson County Schools.
While last year’s graduation ceremonies for Grayson County High School graduates were limited to a drive-thru-oriented occasion due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be more traditional.
Initially GCHS had intended to hold three separate graduation events in the school’s gym, but updated state guidelines for gatherings led the school district to announce Friday morning that those will be consolidated into one outdoor commencement ceremony for all graduates.
The event will be held in the GCHS football stadium on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m., Grayson County Schools Public Information Officer Caryn Lewis said. In the case of rain, Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m. has been designated as a back up date for the graduation ceremony.
Each graduate will receive four tickets for guests, and those are expected to be provided closer to graduation.
No additional details were available at press time, but The Grayson County News-Gazette will publish additional details as they become available.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact GCHS Senior Counselor Diane Harned at 270-259-5459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.